Man United Legend Scholes Interviewed For Oldham Manager Job

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has held talks with lower league club Oldham Athletic over the vacant manager’s job at Boundary Park, according to reports.

Daily Mail claimed on Wednesday that the Manchester United legend, a fan of the third-tier League One club, had an interview with Oldham on Wednesday morning.

Oldham have been without a manager since John Sheridan left on September 25. The club refused to confirm or deny the interview with Scholes.

Scholes, 42, retired from playing in 2013 after spending all his professional career at Manchester United where he won numerous trophies.

He is currently working as a pundit with BT Sport.

Earlier in October, Holland legend Clarence Seedorf was interviewed for the Oldham post.

