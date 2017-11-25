Lewis Dunk scored an own goal off an Ashely Young shot on 66 minutes to give United the win.

Jose Mourinho’s men are now unbeaten in their last 39 home games across all competitions and also have conceded only one goal at home in the English Premier League this season.

The win also ended Brighton’s five-game unbeaten run.

In another Premier League fixture also on Saturday , hosts Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom took the lead in the fourth minute but Tottenham rallied back late on and got a deserved equaliser through Harry Kane 16 minutes from time. It was Kane’s ninth league goal of the season.

At St James’ Park, Watford were in devastating form as they defeated their hosts 3-0.

A goal each from Will Hughes, Andre Gray and own goal by De Andre Yedlin gave the Hornets the win.

Crystal Palace eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 win against Stoke City.

Xherdan Shakiri gave Stoke City the lead in the 53rd minute, while Ruben Loftus- Cheek and Mamadou Sakho and score both goals for Palace.

In another fixture, Swansea City and Bournemouth played out a barren draw at the Liberty Stadium.