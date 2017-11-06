Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal: Five Lucky Winners Emerge In Complete Sports Predict And Win Competition

Super Sunday clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad had some controversial talking points as Pep Guardiola’s team cantered to a 3-1 win but we at Complete Sports had no such anxious moments as we picked our FIVE winners who correctly predicted the result of the match.

We had a record number of 92 (ninety-two) readers who correctly predicted the scores so, following the rules of the competition, we had to do a ballot to determine the five lucky winners who validly fulfilled the conditions for participating.

The conditions for participating in the Predict and Win included answering the simple question preceding the prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is INVALID.

Complete Sports offered N5000 each to five readers who could correctly predict the scores of the match and, according to the rules of the competition, draws a ballot to determine the five lucky winners who will share the pot of gold.

All our winners will be contacted and informed about how they will redeem their cash prizes but remember, whether you win or not, Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask you to pay ANY money or to part with your valuables.

If you get such a request, please kindly turn it down.

The 5 winners for the week are:

1. Tummy Okorie

2. Bamidele O

3. Ofuka Eyo Ofuka

4. Johnson Ibidunni

5. Triumph Kemi

Congratulations!!!!

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.