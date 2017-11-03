Manchester City vs Arsenal: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

Complete Sport’s Match of the Week is Super Sunday’s big clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium and you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold if you CORRECTLY PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH ON OUR WEBSITE. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

Arsenal have won once and drawn twice in their last five visits to the Etihad but, under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have been in such fine form that they have dropped just two points in all 10 games so far.

The Citizens have won four and drawn one of their five home games this season while Arsenal have won just once on the road.

So, in your opinion, who will take this?

Clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game. Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is 3.00pm Nigerian time on the match day, Sunday November 5, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: How many Premier league titles have Arsenal won under Arsene Wenger?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!

  • Onaolapo John 36 mins

    wenger has won 3 league title
    Man city 3 Arsenal 1
    09076596670

    Reply
  • Habeeb Abdulraheem 37 mins

    Man city 4-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Habeeb Abdulraheem 39 mins

    Arsene wenger has won (3) three league title with Arsenal fc
    Man city 4-2 Arsenal
    08090873508

    Reply
  • Aibinuomo Olumuyiwa 40 mins

    Wenger has won 3 times

    Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

    Name : Aibinuomo Olumuyiwa

    E-mail : [email protected]

    Number : 08060597869

    Reply
  • Nissi Wisdom Jerry 42 mins

    Answer to question: He has won 3 premier league titles
    Prediction: Manchester city 2-1 Arsenal
    Full Name: Nissi Wisdom Jerry
    Email address: [email protected]
    Telephone: 08105417580

    Reply
  • Warse Haaga 42 mins

    Wenger has won 3 league titles.
    Manchester city 0 Arsenal 0.
    08118649007

    Reply
  • Triumph Kemi 43 mins

    Answer to question: Wenger has won 3 premier league titles
    Prediction: Manchester city 3-1 Arsenal
    Full Name: Triumph Kemi
    Email address: [email protected]
    Telephone: 09039021029

    Reply
  • Olanrewaju Muyiwa Samson 44 mins

    Answer : 3 times

    Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal

    Name : Olanrewaju Muyiwa Samson

    E-mail : [email protected]

    Number : 08036388240

    Reply
  • Gbenga Peters 14 mins

    Please where are the Golden eaglets under 17 players that won the world cup in Korea 2007? Which clubs are they playing For? And is anyone of them currently in the national team.

    Reply
  • jamona emmanuel 46 mins

    Wenger has won 3 times Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal Name : jamona emmanuel E-mail : [email protected] Number :08133485227

    Reply
  • Noah ibrahim 46 mins

    3 league titles
    Man city 0 arsenal 3
    Noah ibrahim
    07061983057
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Faith Ade 47 mins

    Answer to question- Arsene Wenger has won 3 premier league titles
    Prediction- Manchester city 1-1 Arsenal
    Full Name- Faith Ade
    Email address: [email protected]
    Telephone: 07012623082

    Reply
  • james emmanuel 48 mins

    Wenger has won 3 times Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal Name : james emmanuel E-mail : [email protected] Number : 08173359277

    Reply
  • Ajayi Temitope 49 mins

    Manchester City 2 vs 1 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Kolade Aanuoluwapo 50 mins

    Answer to question:- Wenger has won 3 premier league titles
    Prediction: Manchester city 2-2 Arsenal
    Full Name: Kolade Aanuoluwapo
    Email address: [email protected]
    Telephone: 08093443574

    Reply
  • Adewunmi oluwasegun 60 mins

    Man.city 5 vs arsenal 2

    09085200692

    Reply
  • Alaba Thomas 60 mins

    3 premier league
    Manchester City 2 vs 2 Arsenal
    Alaba Thomas
    [email protected]
    08099336416

    Reply

