Manchester United To Sweat On Pogba’s Hamstring Injury

Manchester United suffered an early injury blow in Tuesday’s Champions League game against FC Basel as Paul Pogba hobbled off after just 19 minutes with a hamstring injury and the club is now to await further tests to determine the extent of damage.

Pogba, who captained his team on the night, was handed the United armband for the first time for the Champions League Group A opener against Basel.

Yet his spell on the field lasted a mere 19 minutes, with Pogba forced off after feeling his right hamstring.

READ ALSO:

The France international has been in superb form for United this term, netting twice in the opening fives games.

Any prolonged absence, therefore, would represent a significant blow as a packed fixture list awaits now that European football has returned.

United, who are unbeaten after four Premier League fixtures, host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.