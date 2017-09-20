Manchester United Threaten Sanctions Against Offensive Fans After Lukaku Racist Chants

Manchester United’s preparation for the English League Cup against Burton Albion was Wednesday afternoon riddled with confusion with the club telling supporters they will take action against anyone deemed to be indulging in “offensive behaviour” after a controversial chant about Romelu Lukaku rose to prominence.

Fan footage emerged after Sunday’s 4-0 win over Everton that showed small groups of United fans singing about the Belgium international, with the song judged to contain racial stereotypes.

Numerous United supporters’ groups and websites have called for the song to be consigned to history, and United on Wednesday issued a statement via their official Twitter account.

It read: “We remind fans of our commitment to ensuring Old Trafford remains inclusive for all. Action will be taken against any offensive behaviour.”

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out urged United and the Football Association (FA) to address the issue and encouraged punishments to be given to those engaging in such chants.

