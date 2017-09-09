Mane Sent Off, Aguero Makes History As Man City Thrash Liverpool

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Manchester City thrashed 10-man Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus (brace), Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane (brace) scored the goals for a rampant City. City and Liverpool drew this corresponding fixture 1-1 last season but it was a one-sided game on Saturday with Pep Guardiola’s side the winners.

Aguero scored his 124th English Premier League to leapfrog Dwight Yorke as the most prolific non-European scorer in the English top flight in the 25th minute when he rounded Simon Mignolet after receiving a weighted pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

Mohamed Salah had a great chance to equalise at the half hour mark after he was released by Sadio Mane but his low shot failed to trouble Ederson in City’s goal.

Mane was then shown a straight red card for dangerous play. The Senegalese chased down the ball in flight but he stuck

out his leg which hurt the advancing Ederson. It took eight minutes to treat and take the unfortunate keeper out on a stretcher. He was replaced by Claudio Bravo.

Jesus’ ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside in the second minute of first-half added time. But there was no denying him three minutes later from another header, De Bruyne providing the assist again.

The Brazilian got his brace and City’s third of the afternoon in the 53rd minute. Sane however scored a double, the second from outside the box to take City temporarily top of the table with three wins and a draw with 10 points.