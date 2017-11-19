Maradona Backs Salah To Beat Moses, Mane To BBC African Player Award

By Johnny Edward:
Argentine legend Diego Maradona has backed Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to win the 2017 BBC African Player of the Year ahead of Nigeria winger Victor Moses and three other nominees.
Moses is up against Gabon and Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinea and RB Leizpig’s Naby Keita, and the duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the award.
In television interview with Sada El-Balad channel, Maradona, who inspired Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, said: “I would like to support Salah who has greatly succeeded with Roma and Liverpool.
“He’s a wonderful player who surely deserves the award.”
The 25-year-old Salah has been impressive in 2017 with his performances with Roma last season and Liverpool this current season where he scored 14 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far.
He also helped Egypt qualify for their first World Cup since 1990 after scoring a brace against Congo in a qualifier last month which led to automatic qualification.
The winner of the 2017 BBC African Player of the Year will be will be announced on Monday, December 11.
If Salah wins he will become the third Egyptian to win the award after Mohamed Barakat and Mohamed Abou-Treika won in 2005 and 2008 respectively.Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS
Moses all the way, irrespective of what Maradona says. By the way what did Salah win recently and where is Salah’s team on the EPL table??
Ask them o
Moses on the way
As much as I know mane and sala won nothing and both never played better than moses, moses was an important player throughout the season that saw Chelsea lift premier league title, am just watching to see what caf plans
Don’t mind this maradona, nigeria thrashing, still worrying him
Moses is the man
come on man, don’t tell me u are still thinking abt that 4-2….its just a friendly naw
U guys are just blabbing. Salah qualified Roma to UCL, single handedly qualify Egypt to d world cup by scoring 5 out of their 7 goals and he is currently the highest scoring winger in d whole of Europe. Someone should tell me dat of Moses. Nawa for us, in as much as I want Moses to win it, I believe salah will pip this one
What do you mean by single handedly?
Wetin concern u inside this issue now ehn face south America bikonu
E nor even make EPL team of last year
Maradona should go and sit down, his opinion does not count may he is talking under the influence of goskolos.
I have never agreed with whatever this man has said before and I don’t think I will ever agree with him. For me his opinions are not necessary.
Moses ahead of others no one else mr maradona this is african award not south American oo
if bbc award is all about 2016/17.. we all know victor Moses will win it because he was inspirational last summer
Victor Thompson u don’t know anything! OKocha did more than that without a trophy what happened thereafter ?
Don’t mind him, he will soon cover his face with shame when Moses will eventually announced
Maradona is jealous and sentimental bcus Nigeria jst humiliated Argentina. Who giv a Damn Moses is d rightful candidate for Africa best player