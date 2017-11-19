Maradona Backs Salah To Beat Moses, Mane To BBC African Player Award

By Johnny Edward:

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has backed Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to win the 2017 BBC African Player of the Year ahead of Nigeria winger Victor Moses and three other nominees.

Moses is up against Gabon and Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinea and RB Leizpig’s Naby Keita, and the duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the award.

In television interview with Sada El-Balad channel, Maradona, who inspired Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, said: “I would like to support Salah who has greatly succeeded with Roma and Liverpool.

“He’s a wonderful player who surely deserves the award.”

The 25-year-old Salah has been impressive in 2017 with his performances with Roma last season and Liverpool this current season where he scored 14 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far.

He also helped Egypt qualify for their first World Cup since 1990 after scoring a brace against Congo in a qualifier last month which led to automatic qualification.

The winner of the 2017 BBC African Player of the Year will be will be announced on Monday, December 11.

If Salah wins he will become the third Egyptian to win the award after Mohamed Barakat and Mohamed Abou-Treika won in 2005 and 2008 respectively.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.