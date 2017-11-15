Maradona Furious Over Argentina Defeat To Nigeria, Wants To Replace Coach Sampaoli

Argentina legend, Diego Maradona has stated his desire to return as La Albiceleste coach after their Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia.‎

Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero, the Super Eagles rallied back to win 4-2 with goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Bryan Idowu and Alex Iwobi (brace).

According to espn.com, Maradona, who led his country to World Cup glory in 1986 and also led them as coach to the 2010 World Cup, published a comparative table on his Instagram account showing that his period as a coach of the team had the highest efficiency among all the managers that led Argentina since the 1970s.

In the graphic posted, Maradona claimed he achieved 75 percent efficiency, with 18 victories and six defeats in 24 matches during his tenure as Argentina coach, including the World Cup in South Africa, a tournament in which his team was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

In second place is Gerardo Martino, who appears with 74 percent in 29 games. Then Alejandro Sabella, runner-up in Brazil 2014, with 72 percent in 41 games, Alfio Basile and Marcelo Bielsa, both with 70 percent in 48 and 68 games, respectively.

And commenting on the result, the legendary Napoli player wrote on his account: “Who wins more ?? Let’s draw our conclusions, I’m mad because they give away our prestige, but the players are not the ones to blame, I WANT TO RETURN !!!”

It would be recalled that Maradona was in charge when Argentina pipped Nigeria 1-0 in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He was also in action when Argentina came from a goal down to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the group stage of the USA 1994 World Cup, having a hand in two of the goals scored by Claudio Caniggia.

