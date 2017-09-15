Marcelo Signs New Deal With Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has officially extended his contract with the club.

Real Madrid announced the deal of n their official website on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Brazil left-back joined Real Madrid in 2007 from Brazilian club Fluminese. He made his debut for Madrid as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna on 7th of January 2007 at the age of 18.

Since his stay in Real Madrid Marcelo has made a total of 415 appearances for the club across six competitions: LaLiga (295), Champions League (79), Copa del Rey (26), Club World Cup (4) UEFA Super Cup (3) and Spanish Super Cup (8) and has won a total of 17 trophies: 3 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles. 2 Copa del Rey titles and 3 Spanish Super Cups. He has played seven games this season and has two vital assists.

The Brazilian will remain in Real Madrid till 30th of July 2022.