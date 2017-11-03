Marseille Suspend Evra For Kicking Out At Fan

France defender Patrice Evra has been suspended by Marseille for kicking out at a fan on Thursday.

The former Manchester United left-back aimed a kick at the head of a Marseille fan following a scuffle before the UEFA Europa League clash against Vitoria Guimares, which Marseille lost 1-0.

Although Marseille have not given their official word on their action, it has been widely reported that Evra has been suspended.

Further action leading to him being released could be taken against Evra after an inquiry into the incident.

Evra, 36, was sent off for his action on Thursday, becoming the first player in Europa League history to be red carded before the start of a match.

The Frenchman, who has also played for Juventus, will not be paid while suspended and will not be allowed to train with his colleagues, according to reports.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.