Martial To The Rescue As Man United Edge Past Tottenham

Manchester United bounced back from last weekend’s shock defeat to Huddersfield with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The hero for United was Anthony Martial who came off the bench to score the only goal of a keenly contested affair.

The defeat was Spurs’ first in the league since they lost 2-1 to Chelsea at home back in August.

With the win, United have gone temporarily just two points off leaders Manchester City who are on 25 points and will be guests to West Brom, while Spurs remain third on 20 points.

Marcus Rashford had the first real chance for United on 12 minutes from a long range free-kick which Hugo Lloris saved.

With four minutes left in the first half Eric Dier attempted an acrobatic strike from close range but David De Gea was alert to the danger.

Eleven minutes after the restart Ander Herrera hit a good shot which Lloris parried before the Spurs defence cleared their lines.

In the 65th minute, Antonio Valencia hit a rocket of a shot from the edge of the box only to see it go just over the bar.

Spurs went close to taking the lead on 77 minutes following a cross from Christian Eriksen whose floated ball saw Dele Alli failing to capitalise from close range.

Two minutes later Romelu Lukaku should have given United the lead but his header came off the bar.

United eventually broke the deadlock through Martial who found the corner of the post off Lukaku’s flick-on.