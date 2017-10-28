NFF Celebrates Martins At 33

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made birthday shout-out to former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins who turns 33 years, today..

The NFF sent the birthday greetings on their verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to the very prolific Obafemi Martins . Keep shining,” the NFF wrote on their handle.

Martins made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2004, and went on to make 41 appearances, scoring 18 goals.

He represented Nigeria at three Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2006, Ghana 2008 and Angola 2010.

Currently with Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, Martins was part of the Super Eagles squad to the South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup.

At club level, Martins has played for Reggiana, Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Levante and Seattle Sounders.

Also, Martins came on as a second half substitute to score the winning goal for Birmingham City who shocked Arsenal 2-1 in the final of the 2011League Cup at Wembley Stadium.

