Martins Set For Shanghai Shenhua Return, Recuperates In USA

By David Meshioye:

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins is expected to make full recovery in the coming weeks and stage a comeback for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Sports.sina.com.cn has reported that the former Inter Milan striker was sent to United States of America where he recently had a successful treatment on his troubled thigh muscles.

Martins was injured during intermittent team training, after the players were told to embark on a sprint, in the process he had hurt the thigh muscles. According to the MRI report, the doctor was expected to wait for at least two weeks to finally ascertain his full fitness.

In order to allow Obafemi to recover as soon as possible, the team arranged for his treatment in the United States. Martins left Shanghai in the last weekend, and he is expected back in Shanghai this week for the next stage of rehabilitation.

Shanghai Shenhua head coach Wu Jingui said he hoped to see Martins make speedy return for the club’s important FA Cup semi-final as he goes through the final stage of active treatment.

Shenhua have continued to struggle this season in the Chinese Super League despite splashing the cash to lure Carlos Tevez, Martins and Freddy Guarin. The club currently occupy the 12th position on the log after losing 6-1 to Shanghai SIPG last weekend.

