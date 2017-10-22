Erstwhile Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins, will undergo fresh scan in the coming days following fresh injury scare in Shanghai Shenhua’s 1-1 away draw with Chongqing Lifan on Sunday.

sports.sina.com.cn reported that the former Inter Milan and Wolfsburg striker was seen clutching his knee towards the end of the match, raising fears that he might have sustained a thigh muscle injury.

Speaking after the match, Shenhua Coach Wu Jingui allayed fears over the player’s condition, but stated that the Nigerian striker will undergo fresh scan to know if the injury is a serious one.

“We had a good game and both teams were able to play because they are not under any relegation pressure,” Wu told sports.sina.com.cn

“As for Martins situation, we will go back to examine the extent of his injury.

Martins’ assist ensured Shenhua shared the spoils with Chongqing Lifan.

