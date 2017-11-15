Mascherano: Why Argentina Lost To ‘Physically Superior’ Super Eagles

By Adeboye Amosu: Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano has blamed the team’s poor second half display for their 4-2 defeat in Tuesday’s friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Albiceleste dominated proceedings in the first half and led 2-0 at a point in the game before the Super Eagles rallied back to win the contest.

Mascherano who was also widely criticised for his poor showing in the encounter played at the Krasnodar Stadium, Russia also insisted that the South Americans failed to match their opponent physical strength in the game.

Although the Super Eagles displayed impressive technical ability, including Alex Iwobi’s brilliant nutmeg of Mascherano in the lead up to Nigeria’s fourth goal, the Argentina midfielder only commented on Nigeria’s physical play.

“We did well in the first half, but in the second half there was no intensity in our game,” the Barcelona player told tycsports.com.

“They (Super Eagles) are a very strong team and were physically superior. They just passed us over in the second half.

“We disconnected from the game and it was difficult to come back into the after their goals.”

Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero scored two quick goals for Argentina in the first half, while Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho led Nigeria’s revival by grabbing a goal late in the first half.

Alex Iwobi (brace) and Brian Idowu also hit the back of the net for Gernot Rohr’s men in the game.

