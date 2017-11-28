By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has returned to training with his Mainz teammates after recovering from his recent hand injury.
Balogun revealed his return to training on his verified Twitter handle with a picture of himself wearing a mask on his face and a cast on his left hand.
On November 19, Mainz unannounced that He had undergone a surgery on his left hand.
He had earlier undergone a successful surgery on a fractured cheekbone.
“Back on track. Mask On,” Balogun wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
His last game was in the Super Eagles’ 4-2 comeback win against Argentina where he was substituted in the second half.
He could return to action for Mainz ahead of their home game against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday
