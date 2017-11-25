Mass Exodus Hit FC Ifeanyiubah As Players, Management Row Over Unpaid Five-Month‎ Salaries

By Adeboye Amosu‎: FC Ifeanyiubah are facing a major crisis following the exit of some of their key players over pay dispute, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Players of the Anambra Warriors are yet to receive their monthly stipends of five months and have been engaged in bitter row with the management of the club over the issue.

Already, some of the key members of the Nnewi side have dumped the club for a move elsewhere.

Key stars like King Osanga and Prince Aggreh have joined NPFL rivals Plateau United and Rivers United respectively, while goalkeeper Uche Okafor has pitched tent with newly promoted club, Yobe Desert Stars.

The likes of Jimoh Oni, Micheal Egbeta and Adeleye Olamilekan Aniyikaiye are also said to be on their way out of the club.

The future of Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and top scorer Godwin Obaje who are yet to resume for pre-season camping is also doubtful.

One of the players informed Completesportsnigeria.com that the players are particularly dejected that the club has not made any attempt to resolve the issue despite constant plea from them.‎

“I don’t understand why they will want us to continue playing for the club when they don’t want to pay us our money,” the player who pleaded anonymity told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“Some of us have families at home that we need to take care of and it is impossible for us to continue training and playing with empty stomach.

“It is not good when the owner of the club is busy with politics and not interested in the plight of the players he employed who fought hard for the club.”

FC Ifeanyiubah finished in a disappointing ninth position in the NPFL last season and also surrendered their Aiteo Federation Cup title, losing out in the semi-final.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.