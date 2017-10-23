Mata: Man United Will Bounce Back Vs Swansea, Spurs

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is confident his team will emerge victorious as they visit Swansea City in a Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday and play Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday in the English Premier League.

United suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions with a 2-1 reverse to Huddersfield in the Premier League.

“On Tuesday, we’re back to the Carabao Cup. It’s against Swansea, a Premier League side, and we play them at the Liberty Stadium, so it’s going to be a tough game. But, we are the reigning champions and we will try our best to win and keep moving forward,” Mata told Manchester United’s official website.

“There’s another big game next weekend, this time against Tottenham. We return to Old Trafford after three games on the road and it’s a very important match. They’re one of the most difficult teams to beat in the top flight, and it’s a key game for us to show all the virtues we have been talking about over the last two months.”

The former Chelsea star also expressed his feelings towards his team 2-1 loss to Huddersfield.

“We were on a very positive run of results but, this weekend, we didn’t play a good game and we came home with no points,” Mata added.

“We knew this moment would arrive sooner or later, although that’s something you never wish for, of course. Now, it’s time to learn from mistakes and keep going, as we always do, showing that the team sticks together when things don’t go so well, which is when we need it most.

“Since the European Super Cup defeat last summer, we’ve been performing really well against all kind of opponents. On Saturday, though, Huddersfield played their cards better than us and took all three points. All we can do now is congratulate them and move on. This is a not a sprint, but a marathon and there is still a long way to go.”

