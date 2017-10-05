Match Officials Arrive In Uyo For Nigeria Vs Zambia Clash

By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo: The match officials for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia have arrived here in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles host Chipolopolo at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday with Nigeria

and victory for Nigeria will guarantee a third straight FIFA World Cup participation.

The match officials, led by Botswana’s Joshua Bondo, 39, arrived at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort at around 1pm on Thursday led by a Nigeria Football Federation official.

The other match officials are 40-year-old Oamogetse Godisamang, who is the first assistant referee also from Botswana, and Tirelo Mositwane, the 30-year-old fourth official from Botswana.

The second assistant referee Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho also arrived with the other match officials.

South African Carlos Manuel Neves Henriques will be the referee assessor, while Sudanese Osama Hassan Ataaelmanan, will be the match commissioner.

The Super Eagles are also staying at the sprawling Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, the five-star facility in Uyo.

