Matic: Man United Move Pinnacle Of My Career, My Son To Join Soon

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has claimed that playing for the club is the highest point of his career and his son could also play for the club.

Marci, 29, moved to Manchester with his wife and two children after his £35m transfer from Chelsea, where he had a successful spell, winning two Premier League titles in three-and-a-half years.

“The fact that I’m playing for United is the pinnacle of my career and of everything I’ve achieved in football,” Matic told Air Serbia’s in-flight magazine Elevate. “I really like it in Manchester, and the family has got used to the city.

“London is bigger than Manchester, but I needed very little to make me happy in my new environment – just to be together with my wife Aleksandra, my six-year-old son Filip and three-year-old daughter Tea. The children have a good school in Manchester, and I’m particularly glad that my son started football training. He has a place reserved in United’s junior ranks.”

Matic also admitted his compatriot and namesake Nemanja Vidic, who is a United Legend, is an inspiration for him to succeed at Old Trafford.

“Vidic is spoken about with great respect in Manchester,” Matic added. “He was a fantastic player, one of those I looked up to. When I debuted for Serbia, he was one of the captains; he was a real leader, one of the greats.

“Nemanja left an indelible mark at United. Just imagine how hard it is to be a foreigner and the captain of a team like the one at this famous English club. I will do my best to repeat the success that Vidic had, and I know that it will be very tough. I do not want them to ask me someday ‘what are you even doing here?!'”

