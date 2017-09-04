Why We May Lose To Nigeria Again – Cameroon Star

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon midfielder Sebastien Siani has attributed the reason for his country’s 4-0 loss to Nigeria in last Friday’s World Cup qualifying game in Uyo to a lack of collective will by the players as each was trying to play for himself and reckons that they stand a risk of losing Monday’s return leg at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

According to reports monitored from cameroon-info.net, the KV Ostende of Belgium player had harsh words for his teammates even as the Lions prepare to face the Super Eagles in the return leg in Yaounde on Monday evening.

“We could not manage the game. It is a collective defeat. That allowed us to recognize our level. Today as long as we are not united, we can not play well to win. Against Nigeria, we did not play at our optimal level. Everyone played for himself and it was not to our disadvantage. It is important that we play collectively. We were not good enough in Nigeria and everyone is aware of what happened,” he said.

The Indomitable Lions face the Super Eagles with almost no hope of making it to Russia 2018 World Cup but Hugo Broos’ team will play for pride and attempt to end the World Cup qualifiers on a high note.