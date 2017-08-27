Mayweather Labels McGregor ‘Tough Competitor’, MMA Superstar Blames Fatigue For Defeat

Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mc Gregor have reacted to the much anticipated ‘money fight’ between the duo early Sunday morning in Nigeria with Mayweather, the winner of the bout in the 10th round of the Super Welterweight title bout in Las Vegas declaring the MMA fighter as a “tough competitor.

Mayweather won by Technical knockout in his last fight as a professional boxer and spoke to the media on his thoughts about his cross-over opponent and the competitive nature of the fight.

“[Conor]’s a tough competitor – we gave the fans what they wanted to see.

“He’s a lot better than I thought he was . He used different angles. But I was the better man.

“It was our gameplan to take our time and take him out down the stretch. That was my last fight.

“Tonight I chose the right dance partner. Conor you were a great dance partner tonight,” the ‘Money Man’ proclaimed.

Mayweather’s 50th professional win in the ropes saw him surpass the mark of 49-0 of legendary Rocky Marciano.

McGregor also reacted to his stellar challenge and insisted he gave the contest a good fight and put his defeat down to fatigue.

“I turned him into a Mexican. What can I say, I had a bit of fun over this side.

“I thought it was close. I get a bit wobbly when I’m tired. there was a lot on the line and I should have been allowed to continue.

“Early on I was handy enough. He was composed, fifty pro fights will give you that. I’ve been strangled on live TV and let it go. But f— it, it was a great buzz. The man should have let me go, let the man put me down.

“It was fatigue and I get wobbly. Let me wobble back to my corner. You’ve got to put me down. Happy to perform for a different crowd and to be here draped in the flag.”