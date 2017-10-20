By James Agberebi: Nigerian boxer Oluwafemi Oyeleye will take on Mexico’s Hector Reyes in a middleweight challenge contest in Las Vegas, United States of America on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The fight which is under Mayweather Promotions, will take place at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Las Vegas.

Oyeleye, 22, goes into the fight with an unbeaten professional record of three wins, with one knockout.

Reyes, 24, is also unbeaten in his six professional fights so far, securing four knockouts.

Oluwafemi won gold for Nigeria at the 2015 All Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville.

He defeated Cameroon’s Salif Msangou Njikam in the men’s Welterweight -69kg final.

