Mayweather Stops McGregor Via TKO, Takes Unbeaten Streak To 50

American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr. maintained his unbeaten record after defeating Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light weight champion Connor McGregor from Republic of Ireland via technical knockout in round 10 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The much talker about fight dubbed “The Money Fight” took place inside the T.Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

The win means Mayweather’s unbeaten streak stretches to 50 without defeat.

He now surpasses the legendary Rocky Marciano whose unbeaten run stood at 49.

McGregor had the upper hand in the early round after land heavy shots with Mayweather struggling to contain the aggressive Irish man.

But Mayweather started coming into the fight as he began to exhibit his experience with good jabs, body shots and solid punches which McGregor had no answers to.

As the rounds wore on it was evident McGregor was struggling to keep pace and was eventually put out of his misery by the referee who stopped the fight in round 10.

For his effort, Mayweather is reported to walk away with $400 million. While McGregor walks away with $100 million.