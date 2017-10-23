Mbappe Beats Jesus, Dembele To Golden Boy Award

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named the 2017 European Golden Boy award winner.

Italian outlet Tuttosport announced Mbappe as the winner on Monday morning.

Mbappe, 18, emerged winner after beating off competition from Brazil and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele who is currently out injured.

Other exciting young players who were nominated for the award include Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

Mbappe has scored four goals in eight games since he made a summer loan move from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season, he helped AS Monaco win the French Ligue 1 title as well as get into the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

He is expected to complete a £100m-plus move to the French giants at the end of the season.

List of 2017 Golden Boy Award Nominees:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) winner

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan)

Alban Lafont (Toulouse)

Adrian Marin (Villarreal)

Pol Lirola (Sassuolo)

Malang Sarr (Nice)

Matthijs de Ligt, (Ajax)

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzing)

Theo Hernandez (Real Madrid)

Amadou Diawara (Napoli)

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)

Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht)

Benjamin Henrichs (BayerLeverkusen)

Ruben Neves (Porto)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mikel Oyarzabal, (Real Sociedad)

Javier On to over is (Malaga)

Tom Davies ( Everton)

Nicolo Barella (Cagliari)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.