Mbappe, Dembele, Jesus Make Final Golden Boy Award Shortlist

Two French starlets Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembélé and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus have been named in the final three for the 2017 Golden Boy award Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The Golden Boy is awarded to the best under-21 player in Europe in a calendar year.
A 24-man shortlist, which included Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, was cut to three names.
Mbappe, who is on a season-long loan deal at Paris Saint-Germain has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions this season and is also the highest-scoring teenager in the history of the UEFA Champions League. He broke Patrick Kluivert’s ‘s 21-year-old record after he scored in PSG’s 4-0 win over Anderlecht on Wednesday night.
Mbappe’s compatriot Dembele also moved in the summer transfer window, joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £96m to replace Neymar but his start at Camp Nou has been blighted by injury.
Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches won the prestigious award in 2016
