Mbappe, Dembele, Jesus Make Final Golden Boy Award Shortlist

A 24-man shortlist, which included Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, was cut to three names.

Mbappe, who is on a season-long loan deal at Paris Saint-Germain has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions this season and is also the highest-scoring teenager in the history of the UEFA Champions League. He broke Patrick Kluivert’s ‘s 21-year-old record after he scored in PSG’s 4-0 win over Anderlecht on Wednesday night.