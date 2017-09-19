Mbappe, Dembele, Rashford, 22 Others Vie For Euro Golden Boy Award

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have been included in a 25-man shortlist for the 2017 European Golden Boy award.

The names of the nominees were published on different European media on Tuesday.

The Golden Boy – which began in 2003 and run by Italian newspaper Tuttosport- is an award that is given by sports journalists to a young football player playing in Europe perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year (two halves to two separate seasons).

All nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation’s top tier.

Also included in the 25-man list are Manchester City’s Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool’s Nigerian-born England 2017 U-20 World Cup winner Dominic Solanke, AC Milan young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

Portugal and Bayern Munich midifielder, Renato Sanches, who is currently on loan to Swansea, is the current holder of the award.

Among notable names who have won the award include Lionel Messi (2005), Paul Pogba (2013), Sergio Aguero (2007), Mario Balotelli (2010), Mario Gotze (2011) and Wayne Rooney (2004).

The winner of the 2017 edition wil be decided by a panel of 30 journalists.

2017 European Golden Boy Award Nominees

Aarón Martin (Espanyol)

Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig)

Rodrigo Bentacur (Juventus)

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona)

Amadou Diawara (Napoli)

Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)

Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Emre Mor (Celta Vigo)

Reece Oxford (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Allan Saint-Maximim (Nice)

Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)

Theo Hernandez (Real Madrid)

Youri Tielemans (Monaco)

Enes Ünal, (Villarreal)

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)