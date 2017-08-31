Mbappe Joins PSG On Loan From Monaco, For £166m Permanent Transfer Next Summer

Paris Saint-Germain have signed French young forward Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco on a season-long loan deal.

The loan move was confirmed on AS Monaco’s verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to reports, Mbappe, 18, will join PSG on a permanent basis for £166million next summer.

Commenting on the loan deal, Monaco wished Mbappe best of luck in his move to PSG.

“Kylian Mbappe joins PSG. AS Monaco wish him all the best,” Monaco wrote on their handle.

Mbappe was instrumental for Monaco who won the French Ligue 1 title last season.

He made his debut in the French senior national team in 2017 and has made four appearances.