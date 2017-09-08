Mbappe, Neymar Score As PSG Claim Fifth Straight Ligue 1 Win

Kylian Mbappe made his PSG debut and scored his first goal for the club Friday night at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in the club’s 5-1 Ligue 1 thrashing of home side Metz, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Edison Cavani, Mbappe, Neymar and Lucas Moura scored PSG’s goals while Emmanuel Riveire was Metz’s scorer.

Cavani’s dink of the ball in the 22nd minute did not produce the first PSG goal as the ball hit the woodwork after beating goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Metz had their first real chance to go ahead just before the half hour mark through former Newcastle United striker Emmanuel Riveire who hit the post.

Cavani however bagged the first goal of the night in the 31st minute when he rounded the Metz keeper after a pass from Neymar.

The Uruguayan nearly made it 2-0 five minutes later but his header off a cross by Mbappe bounced off the ground and into the arms of Kawashima.

Riveire then restored parity six minutes later as he headed in a cross by Togo international Matthieu Dossevi.

PSG keeper Alphonse Areola almost gifted Metz a goal when his headed clearance fell kindly to the forward who slipped and missed the chance to score from close range.

The lively Riveire was taken off and replaced by Opa N’Guette in the 55th while former Tottenham Hotspur left-back Benoit Assou- Ekotto was red carded a minute later for a dangerous foul on Mbappe.

Mbappe restored PSG’s lead in the 59th minute with a low shot to the bottom right corner after his initial effort was blocked.

Cavani saw his 65th minute shot hit the crossbar and back. Four minutes after that chance, Neymar made it 3-1 for the Parisiens when he picked up the ball and fired a shot that beat Kawashima.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Cavani scored PSG’s fourth and his second in the game, profiting from a fine pass from Mbappe.

Moura scrambled home the ball which hit the foot of the post and was almost gone out for a goal kick in the 87th minute.

Friday night’s win means PSG are yet to drop any points after five league games this season.