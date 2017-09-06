Mbappe Officially Unveiled By PSG, Targets Champions League Title

Paris Saint-Germain have unvield their new signing Kylan Mbappe at the Parc des Princes following the youngster’s loan move from Monaco.

Mbappe, who will join PSG permanently on a £160million deal after his loan spell, joined the president of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi for his formal unvieling at a press conference on Wednesday.

“It gives me great pleasure to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, which possesses the ingredients to become the best,” Mbappe, 18, said during the press conference.

“Back in May, I was in the frame of mind that I would stay with Monaco. Certain events changed my mind.”

Mbappe joined PSG weeks after Neymar was signed to the club and the youngster insisted that he signed the contract not just for the opportunity of playing alongside Neymar.

“He is an additional advantage. It is extraordinary to play with him. However, I came for the project,” Mbappe said.

At £160million, Mbappe is the most expensive teenager but he is not distracted with the price tag placed on him.

“It is not me who handled the transfer. It will not weigh me down,” he added.

“With hard work and humility, we get our objectives and that dream of the Champions League which excites us. In Paris, I will be able to learn and improve while winning. I am hungry for titles. I want to win, starting right now.”

He also praised the head coach Unai Emery for being passionate.

“I had the opportunity to talk with the coach, how he wanted to use me.The coach has been very clear with me about how he wants to use me. He is a passionate coach and transmits that to us players.”