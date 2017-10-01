Messi Bags Brace As Barca Stroll Past Las Palmas At Empty Camp Nou

Despite playing behind closed doors at Camp Nou due to unrest in Catalonia, Barcelona made it seven wins out of seven following their 3-0 win against Las Palmas in the Spanish LaLiga on Sunday.

It was earlier reported that the game would be postponed because of the trouble that broke out in Catalonia region which is voting in a referendum.

But the match went ahead at an empty Camp Nou.

A brace from Lionel Messi and a solitary strike from Sergio Busquets secured the comfortable win for Barcelona.

After a 0-0 first half, Barcelona eventually broke the deadlock through Busquets in the 49th minute.

Barcelona went 2-0 up thanks to Messi in the 70th minute.

Just seven minutes later Messi got his second goal to make it 3-0 in favour of Barcelona.

Messi has now scored 11 league goals already this young season.

The win took Barcelona’s points to 21, five ahead of second placed Sevilla in the league table.

