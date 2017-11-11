Messi Confirms He Will Miss Argentina Vs Nigeria Friendly

By Johnny Edward:  Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will play no part in Tuesday’s friendly in Krasnodar, Russia between Argentina and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Messi was in action for Argentina in Saturday’s 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow but will return to his base in Barcelona, Spain ahead of his club’s Spanish La Liga fixture next weekend against Leganes.

“We want to reach the World Cup in the best way,” Messi was quoted on the official Twitter handle of the Argentine Football Association on Saturday.

“Sampaoli regulated me a little bit and that I won’t play in the game against Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli was pleased with his side’s dominance over Russia in the friendly game.

“The team dominated Rusia at home and we have to continue moving forward collectively ahead of what’s coming. We have to continue on this path,” he said.

“Messi and Aguero has so much understanding during the game which was good.”

Messi has often been a nightmare to Nigerian teams at all levels, spearheading Argentina victories over the Nigeria U-20s, U-23s at the 2008 Olympics, and the Super Eagles at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 11
  • Antenyi Samson 4 hours

    He is afraid abi?

    Reply
  • Akinpelu Ibrahim Olayinka 4 hours

    It’s official Argentina have lost the match

    Reply
  • Olusesan Obayemi 4 hours

    Meaning,other Argentine players are mere stoogies? Or the over publicised friendly should be cancelled? Should we brace up for replay with his inclusion like previous years when Eagles trashed them in Abuja Nig.? Common,what a grasshopper idea of unbeatable Argentine team even with Messi inclusion? Mind u,the game is 11 vs 11 .

    Reply
  • Spices Millie Ginger 3 hours

    This is an insult to Nigeria…if it was Germany….Spain or France will he say he will not play? He sees the match as unimportant no wahala shebi fifa likes to pair us with them they should do d same thing next year we will show him that he too is nobody when we beat them

    Reply
  • Yekini King Emma Ibrahim 3 hours

    Thank God oooooo

    Reply
  • Richie Ukim 3 hours

    Any credible reason for his exclusion?

    Reply
  • Toti Toscana Tassotti 3 hours

    Not do or die affair… Not by force …….let Dybala take messi role and show the world what he can do better with out Lionel messi in the team…Good luck them ALL

    Reply
  • Okwy Saintkings 1 hour

    Tank God he isn’t playing, they for show us pepper

    Reply
  • Benjamin Hanson 1 hour

    Good

    Reply

