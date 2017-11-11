Messi Confirms He Will Miss Argentina Vs Nigeria Friendly

“We want to reach the World Cup in the best way,” Messi was quoted on the official Twitter handle of the Argentine Football Association on Saturday.
“Sampaoli regulated me a little bit and that I won’t play in the game against Nigeria.”
Meanwhile, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli was pleased with his side’s dominance over Russia in the friendly game.
“The team dominated Rusia at home and we have to continue moving forward collectively ahead of what’s coming. We have to continue on this path,” he said.
“Messi and Aguero has so much understanding during the game which was good.”
Messi has often been a nightmare to Nigerian teams at all levels, spearheading Argentina victories over the Nigeria U-20s, U-23s at the 2008 Olympics, and the Super Eagles at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
He is afraid abi?
It’s official Argentina have lost the match
Meaning,other Argentine players are mere stoogies? Or the over publicised friendly should be cancelled? Should we brace up for replay with his inclusion like previous years when Eagles trashed them in Abuja Nig.? Common,what a grasshopper idea of unbeatable Argentine team even with Messi inclusion? Mind u,the game is 11 vs 11 .
This is an insult to Nigeria…if it was Germany….Spain or France will he say he will not play? He sees the match as unimportant no wahala shebi fifa likes to pair us with them they should do d same thing next year we will show him that he too is nobody when we beat them
I tire o. But frankly speaking is it only Argentina thats there to play?
Thank God oooooo
Any credible reason for his exclusion?
Yeah, to spare you the agony of a hattrick in first half
Not do or die affair… Not by force …….let Dybala take messi role and show the world what he can do better with out Lionel messi in the team…Good luck them ALL
Tank God he isn’t playing, they for show us pepper
Good