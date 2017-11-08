Messi: I’ll Walk 65 Kilometres On Foot If Argentina Win The World Cup In Russia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has underlined the importance of next year’s World Cup to his career by vowing to complete a 65-kilometre pilgrimage from his hometown Rosario to San Nicolas on foot should the Albiceleste go on to win the World Cup in Russia.

“If we win the World Cup, I promise to walk from Rosario to San Nicolas,” he said to TyC Sports.

And with Argentina no longer having to worry about whether or not they will be participating in Russia, Messi is free to admit the team almost went “crazy” as they struggled to book passage to the finals.

La Albiceleste only narrowly clinched a spot at next year’s tournament during the final round of CONEMBOL qualifying, beating Ecuador 3-1 while Peru and Colombia drew 1-1.

It was a little too close for comfort, particularly when Ecuador initially went 1-0 up in that match, before a Messi hat-trick blew them away.

“I thought we were going to [qualify] before,” he said. “I thought that we would win against Venezuela and Peru.

“We could not fail to qualify for the World Cup. When Ecuador scored the goal, a lot of things happened to me, but we were lucky not to go crazy.”

Jorge Sampaoli’s side will need to improve significantly if they are to have a similar impact to the 2014 edition, when they lost to Germany after extra-time in the final.

And Messi conceded that Argentina are probably not among the main favourites this time.

The Barcelona superstar singled out Spain as the team to avoid at the 2018 World Cup even though he admits fellow South Americans Brazil and reigning world champions Germany will also be tough.

He told ESPN: “Spain, Brazil, Germany and France are the teams with the best image at the moment. I think they are the favourites.

“I would not like to face Spain in the group. I would prefer to avoid them because of what their team represents, for what they have [in terms of talent]. They’d be a very difficult opponent.”

