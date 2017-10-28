Messi, Paulinho Fire Unbeaten Barcelona Past Athletic Bilbao

2

Messi, Paulinho Fire Unbeaten Barcelona Past Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona continued their unbeaten start to the Spanish LaLiga following their 2-0 away win against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

It was a return to former hunting ground for coach Ernesto Valverde who left Bilbao for Barcelona prior to the start of this season.

A goal in each half from Lionel Messi and new signing Paulinho stretched Barcelona’s unbeaten run to 10 games.

Messi gave Barcelona the lead in the 36th minute before Paulinho made the points safe with a 92nd minute goal.

The win means Barcelona remain top in the league table on 28 points, four points ahead of second-placed Valencia.

Champions Real Madrid, currently third on 20 points, will be guests to newly promoted Girona.

  Somadila Nzeanusi 2 hours

    Up Barcelona

    Reply
  Prince Horsman Kazeem 1 hour

    barcelona is the world best team in the world no doubt about us atlhough

    Reply

