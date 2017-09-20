Superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eden Hazard have been included as World football players’ union, FIFPro, and FIFA announced the final 55-player shortlist for the FIFA FIFPro World11 2017 on Tuesday.

The shortlist was announced by FIFA on their official website on Wednesday.

Other players on the list include Gianluigi Buffon, David De Gea, the retired Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves.

The FIFA FIFPro World11, which will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London on 23 October, will be made up of a 4–3-3 formation with of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards.

More than 24,000 professional footballers from across the world selected their best XI in a 4-3-3 formation based on performances from the 2016/17 season (August 2016 to June 2017), FIFA explained on their website on Wednesday.

FIFA FIFPro World11 shortlist:

Goalkeepers (5):

Gianluigi Buffon (ITA/Juventus), David De Gea (ESP/Manchester United), Keylor Navas (CRC/Real Madrid), Manuel Neuer (GER/Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (SVN/Atletico Madrid)

Defenders (20):

David Alaba (AUT/Bayern Munich), Jordi Alba (ESP/FC Barcelona), Dani Alves (BRA/Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain), Jerome Boateng (GER/Bayern Munich), Leonardo Bonucci (ITA/Juventus/AC Milan), Dani Carvajal (ESP/Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (ITA/Juventus), Diego Godin (URU/Atletico Madrid), Mats Hummels (GER/Bayern Munich), Philipp Lahm (GER/Bayern Munich), David Luiz (BRA/Chelsea), Marcelo (BRA/Real Madrid), Javier Mascherano (ARG/Barcelona), Pepe (POR/Real Madrid/Besiktas), Gerard Pique (ESP/FC Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (ESP/Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain), Samuel Umtiti (FRA/FC Barcelona), Antonio Valencia (ECU/Manchester United), Raphael Varane (FRA/Real Madrid)

Midfielders (15):

Thiago Alcantara (ESP/Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (ESP/FC Barcelona), Casemiro (BRA/Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (BRA/Liverpool), Eden Hazard (BEL/Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (ESP/FC Barcelona), Isco(ESP/Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (FRA/Chelsea), Toni Kroos (GER/Real Madrid), Nemanja Matic(SRB/Chelsea/Manchester United), Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (GER/Arsenal), Paul Pogba(FRA/Manchester United), Marco Verratti (ITA/Paris Saint-Germain), Arturo Vidal (CHI/Bayern Munich)

Strikers (15):

Gareth Bale (WAL/Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (URU/Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid), Paulo Dybala (ARG/Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (FRA/Atletico Madrid), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (SWE/Manchester United), Harry Kane (ENG/Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski(POL/Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (BEL/Everton/Manchester United), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Monaco/Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (ARG/FC Barcelona), Neymar (BRA/FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain), Alexis Sanchez(CHI/Arsenal), Luis Suarez (URU/FC Barcelona)

The final FIFA FIFPro World11 will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on 23 October.

During the ceremony The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The FIFA Puskás Award, The FIFA Fan Award and The FIFA Fair Play Award will also be presented.

FIFA will announce the final nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards on Friday.

