MFM Coach Ilechukwu Congratulates Plateau United, Boboye For NPFL Title Win

By James Agberebi:

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf:

MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has congratulated Plateau United for emerging champions of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Plateau were confirmed champions of the Nigerian league for the first time in their history after defeating former champions Rangers 2-0 in Jos on the final day of the season on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Emeka Umeh and Benjamin Turba in the 25th and 85th minutes respectively, secured the title for Plateau.

Plateau’s title rivals going into the final day, MFM, lost 2-1 to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

Reacting to Plateau’s achievement, Ilechukwu also congratulated coach Kennedy Boboye for guiding the Jos base team to their first ever title.

“Congratulations to Plateau United for winning the league,” Ilechukwu was quoted on MFM’s official Twitter handle.

“And to Boboye my good friend I say congratulations.”

Both MFM and Plateau United will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.