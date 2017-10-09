MFM Coach Ilechukwu: Home-Based Eagles Should Face Algeria

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) coach Fidelis Ilechukwu hopes the technical crew of the Super Eagles will give players of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) the opportunity of playing against Algeria in Nigeria’s last 2018 World Cup qualifier in November, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles qualified for their sixth FIFA World Cup after defeating Zambia 1-0 on Saturday with coach Gernot Rhor insisting that he wants his team to win the match against Algeria.

Ilechukwu however believes that the game should be prosecuted by largely the home-based contingent.

“I feel giving the home-based players the chance to play against Algeria is the best idea,” Ilechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com from Switzerland where he is on a coaching course.

“Playing the NPFL lads will give them the confidence they need to improve their game.

“Some players from the Npfl might end up convincing the national team coaches that they’re good enough to play in top matches with the foreign based players, you never know.

“The likes of Chukwuka Onuwa and Sikiru Olatunbosun and others might just need this opportunity which will be beneficial to the team preparing for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN),” the MFM coach concluded.

