MFM FC Sign Mbaoma As Odey Replacement

By Adeboye Amosu: MFM FC have signed Victor Mbaoma on a one -year loan deal from relegated Remo Stars Football Club, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The young striker comes in as a direct replacement for Stephen Odey who was the club’s top scorer last season with 18 goals and had since linked up with FC Zurich of Switzerland.

Mbaoma scored 10 goals for Remo Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season despite the club failing to maintain their top flight status.

He attracted interest from other top clubs in the NPFL but has decided to pitch his tent with the Olukoya Boys who will campaign in the CAF Champions League for the first time next year after finishing second in the NPFL last season.

“I have joined MFM FC on loan for one year,” Mbaoma revealed to Completesportsnigeria. com.

“Remo Stars are not willing to let me sign a permanent contract and both parties agreed that it will be better for me to play with MFM FC on loan for a season for now.

” It’s a big step for me coming as replacement for Stephen Odey, but I hope I can justify the club’s faith in me by scoring enough goals when the season starts.”

