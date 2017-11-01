MFM Line Up Azeez, Mbaoma As Replacement For Odey

By Adeboye Amosu: MFM FC are in talks with forwards, Abu Azeez and Victor Mbaoma as they intensify search for a replacement for their former striker, Stephen Odey, Completesportsnigeria.com can report.

Odey, who finished as the Olukoya Boys’ top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season with 18 goals left the club to pitch tent with Switzerland outfit, FC Zurich a week before the end of the campaign.

The Lagos-based outfit who finished in second position in the NPFL last term and will campaign in the CAF Chamoions League for the first time next year, are looking to secure the services of Azeez and Mbaoma to fill Odey’s position.

“We are in talks with Abu Azeez and Victor Mbaoma,” media officer of the club, Olawale Quadry revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It is difficult to find a suitable replacement for a quality striker like Stephen Odey, but we believe the two of them will be a good addition to our team.

“Azeez and Victor have proved their worth in the NPFL and we will do all we can to make sure we secure their services.

“Don’t forget we will compete in the CAF Champions League next season, which makes it imperative for us to acquire the services of top quality players.”

Azeez, famous for his exploits with the Nigeria beach soccer team, Super Sand Eagles, is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with relegated Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, while Mbaoma featured for another relegated team, Remo Stars last season.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.