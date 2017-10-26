MFM To Resume For New Season On Monday, Set For Gold Cup

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Mountain of Fire and Ministry Football Club (MFM) coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has told Completesportsnigeria.com that his team will begin full preparation for the 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League season on Monday.

According to the coach who just returned from Europe where he went for a coaching course, both the new and old players that will fly the team’s colours in the new season will be put together for proper assessment before the commencement of the season.

“We have been doing some screenings and training but the team will officially resume camping on Monday,” Ilechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com

“Preparation will resume fully for the new season on Monday and both old and new players are expected to come together and we will be there for some weeks before we move to Ijebu Ode for another phase of training and from there to Ilorin where we will take part in the Gold Cup Tournament.

“We are also making efforts to shift our training to Agege Stadium where we are going to play our home matches.”

MFM, Lobi Stars, Kwara United, Kano Pillars and Ebedei FC will all feature in the Gold Cup in November.

Ilechukwu also told Completesportsnigeria.com that he was happy to have been given the opportunity by the team’s management to attend a coaching course abroad shortly after the season.

MFM finished the 2017 NPFL season in second position with 62 points behind Plateau United who won the league with 63 points after 38 games.

Both Plateau United and MFM will represent Nigeria in the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.