MFM To Sign Seven New Players Ahead New Season

By Adeboye Amosu‎: MFM FC will add seven new players to their squad for the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Olukoya Boys finished in second position in the NPFL table last season and will compete in the CAF Champions League for the first time next year..

They are looking to bolster their squad ahead of what is expected to be a tough campaign that will also see them compete in the Aiteo Federation Cup.

A reliable source at the club informed Completesportsnigeria.com that the coach of the team, Fidelis Ilechukwu, is seeking to sign two forwards, two midfielders, a defender and one goalkeeper.‎

“Our coach (Ilechukwu) has decided to bring in seven new players for the new season,” the source told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He is happy with the current players, but we still need some new yfew faces to add freshness and ensure competitiveness in the team.

” Don’t forget our top striker (Stephen Odey) has left for Switzerland and it is important that we replace him.

“So, two strikers, two midfielders, one defender and one goalkeeper will join us before the start of the new season.”

