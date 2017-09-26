MFM Star Olatunbosun Not Hurt By Puskas Best Goal Award Snub

By Izuchukwu Okosi

Home-based Super Eagles and Mountain of Fire and Miracle FC (MFM) forward Sikiru Olatunbosun is not bothered by his wonder goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season not getting nominated for the 2017 Puskas Awards, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Olatunbosun scored a superb goal in MFM’s match day 10 game against Enugu Rangers on February 24 at the Agege Stadium when he struck the ball fiercely from long distance after lifting it over the head of Rangers’ defender Matthew Etim. Stephen Odey scored the other in a 2-1 win.

The goal which became an internet sensation was at the time awarded the CNN Goal of the Week, winning 82% of votes ahead of those by Radja Nainggolan of Roma, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht and Jo ey Jones of Woking FC.

“My goal not getting nominated for the 2017 Puscas award will only make me work harder,” Olatunbosun told Completesportsnigeria.com on Tuesday.

“It’s God that has the final say in our affairs and I am honoured to be recognised at that time by Cable News Network (CNN). Now the goal wasn’t nominated for the FIFA prize, no problem.

“I’ll keep doing my thing. If I get the chance to score from a distance comes again, I won’t hesitate.”

The winner of the Puskas award will be announced on October 23 at the London Palladium alongside other awards like the Best FIFA Men’s Player and Best Coaches, among others.

2017 Puskas Award Nominees

* Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas)

* Alejandro Camargo (Universidad de Concepcion)

* Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela U-17)

* Moussa Dembele (Celtic)

* Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

* Aviles Hurtado (Tijuana Xolos)

* Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

* Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC)

* Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)

* Jordi Mboula (FC Barcelona U-19)

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.