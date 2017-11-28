MFM, Sunshine Stars, Remo Stars, Eight Others For South West Pre-season Tourney

By James Agberebi:

CAF Champions League campaigners MFM FC as well as Sunshine Stars of Akure, Remo Stars, Crown FC of Ogbomosho, Spartan FC of Lagos, Akure City are part of 11 teams that will take part in the second edition of the South West Pre-season Tournament.

This was revealed by Chairman, South West Football forum and First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Seyi Akinwunmi in a release on Thursday.

The second edition which will see five other clubs named at a later date will hold between December 3 and December 8 at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos.

According to Akinwunmi, the competition which was first held in 2016 at Onikan Stadium and won by Gateway FC of Abeokuta, would serve as a platform for the clubs playing in the league to assess their teams.

“The regional tournament could serve as an appraisal for the team on their preparedness for the new season,” Akinwunmi said.

“The Pre-Season tournament is aimed at giving the clubs campaigning in the league a veritable platform to assess their team before the commencement of the league.

“It is also an avenue for the discovery of young players in the South West Zone.”

