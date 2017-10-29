Mikel Agu Scores Again As Bursaspor Thrash Antalyaspor

By James Agberebi:
Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu was on target for Bursaspor who thrashed 10-man Antalyaspor 4-0 at home in the Turkish Super League on Sunday.

Also in action for Bursaspor was Agu’s Super Eagles teammate William Troost-Ekong.

Agu scored in the 37th minute to put Bursaspor 1-0 up.

On the stroke of halftime, Antalyaspor were reduced to 10 men following Maicons sending off.

A minute after Maicon’s sending off, Aziz Behich made it 2-0 before Jires Kembo got on the score sheet to give Bursaspor a 3-0 lead.

And in the 90th minute, Pablo Martin Battala completed the rout.

The win took Bursaspor to seventh on 16 points, seven points behind leaders Galatasaray who could extend the lead if they beat Ogenyi Onazi’s Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Agu’s goal was his second in 10 league games for Bursaspor so far this season.

He has also scored two goals in his last three league games for the Turkish top flight side.

