By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu has been ruled out of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifying fixture against Algeria and the friendly encounter against Argentina, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“Turkey based midfielder Mikel Agu is out of our upcoming games against Algeria and Argentina,” reads a statement on the Super Eagles official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old who has been touted as replacement for Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made four appearances for the three-time African champions but has struggled to impress.

Agu, one of the earliest arrivals in the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, made his international debut for Nigeria in the friendly win against Togo in June.

The Super Eagles who have already booked their place in Russia will face Algeria in a dead rubber game in Constantine on Friday.

Gernot Rohr’s men are also expected to come up against Argentina in a high profile friendly in Krasnodar, Russia next week Tuesday.

