Mikel Agu Returns To Turkey, Speaks On Injury

By Kayode Ogundare:

Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu is back at on-loan Turkish club Bursaspor after a niggling knee injury ruled him out of Friday’s World Cup qualifiers against Algeria in Constantine as well as next week’s friendly international against Argentina.

Speaking exclusively to completesportsnigeria.com on Thursday evening, Agu also lifted the lid on the injury and revealed he’s seeing club doctors for evaluation.

“I left the Super Eagles camp in Morocco today (Thursday) and I’m now back home in Turkey. Actually, it was not as if I sustained a fresh injury. I had been feeling a bit of pain on my knee since the Super Eagles game against Zambia but it wasn’t anything serious because I kept playing for my club. Between the Zambia game and last weekend, I have played five games for my club and didn’t feel too much pain. Now I’m back, I will see the doctor for evaluation but I hope to be back to action as soon as possible,” he said.

And despite not being a part of the squad, Mikel had kind wishes for the national team in the two games.

“We have qualified but we should round up on a high by getting a win against Algeria. It’s not impossible because we have the team to do just that and against Argentina, I’m sure the guys will give a good account of themselves. I wish the Super Eagles best of luck against Algeria and Argentina,” the FC Porto player rounded off.

Mikel has played in the last three Super Eagles World Cup qualifying games since making his debut against Togo in an international friendly last June.

