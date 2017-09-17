Mikel Backs German Coach To Rescue Tianjin Teda From Relegation Trouble

By David Meshioye:

Irked by his side’s 1-5 home loss to Changchun Yatai on Friday, Super Eagles and Tianjin Teda captain, John Obi Mikel, says the players are ready to work harder with their new coach to steer the club out of relegation zone, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Tianjin Teda were flattened at the Tuanbo Soccer Stadium on Friday as Changchun Yatai put the Blues’ to the sword with Odion Ighalo scoring in the 69th minutes, but Mikel, a former Chelsea FC of England midfield enforcer insists the players will continue to work hard to return to winning ways.

Tianjin Teda’s poor run continues despite the appointment of German tactician Uli Stielike after caretaker coach Chi Rongliang was fired last week.

Mikel told sports.sina.com.cn that the players have resolved to interpret coach Uli Steilek’s new formation on the field of play as the new manager hopes to see the club bounce back from rock bottom and escape demotion at the end of the season.

“The team now has a new coach and the new coach also brought a new game formation, so we are eager to show in the field, we also look forward to win matches and get out of the current situation,” Mikel told sports.sina.com.cn

Tianjin Teda continues to wallow in relegation waters with 16 points from 24 matches having recorded just three wins, seven draws and 14 loses to occupy the 15th position in the Chinese Super League table.