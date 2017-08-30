Mikel: We Are Condemned To Beat Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare (pic Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has said the national team has no option than to defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Friday’s World Cup qualifying game in Uyo if the Nigerian flag is to be hoisted in Russia 2018, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“The players all know what’s at stake and we know we can only get to Russia if we defeat Cameroon so it is really very simple what we need to do. To get to Russia, we need to beat Cameroun. It’s that simple,” Mikel said during a media parley here in Uyo on Wednesday .

Mikel, who plays in the Chinese League for Tianjin Teda, insists that even though he’s been to the World Cup before, he would still be interested in going again and again.

“Yeah, I’m always motivated to go to the World Cup. no matter how many times you have been there, you still want to attend the next one. For some of these players it will be their first time of going to the World Cup and they know what it can do for their careers. So we won’t lack motivation on Friday .”

The former Chelsea star was missing when Nigeria fell 2-0 to South Africa in a 2019 AFCON qualifying game in Uyo last June.