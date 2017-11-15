Mikel: Eagles Played Strange Formation Vs Argentina, But Rohr’s Halftime Pep Talk Transformed Our Performance

Mikel Obi has admitted that the Super Eagles are a work in progress after they coped with playing in a new 3-5-2 formation in Tuesday’s international friendly win against Argentina.

Mikel led the Super Eagles to a 4-2 win over La Albiceleste – their second win in eight meetings, thanks to a stunning comeback in the second half.

Mikel hinted that Gernot Rohr’s half-time pep talk put the team back on track in the second half.

“We played a new system that we never played before, so we struggled to find our feet in the first half, but we improved after the break,” Mikel said during his post-match interview in Russia.

“The coach spoke to us and we corrected our mistakes which helped us to fight back. Our team is still work in progress.”

Alex Iwobi scored twice while goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu sealed a remarkable win for the Super Eagles after Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero had handed Argentina a 2-0 lead in the opening 36 minutes.

